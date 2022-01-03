Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 3 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The third season of Fox's '9-1-1: Lone Star' premieres Monday night.
    Author:

    The third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star is set to premiere at 8 p.m. ET Monday night on Fox.

    How to Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Today

    Date: Jan. 3, 2021

    Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    Live Stream: You can stream 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk—perhaps best known for their work on Glee and American Horror Story9-1-1: Lone Star is set in Austin, Texas, where it focuses on fire, police and ambulance departments.

    The series is a spinoff of the original 9-1-1 show, set in Los Angeles.

    9-1-1: Lone Star stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, a firefighter originally from New York City. It also features Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith and Gina Torres. Torres co-stars as EMS captain Tommy Vega, who has to return to the workforce after eight years because her husband's restaurant is forced to close due to the COVID pandemic.

    Monday's episode, "The Big Chill," finds an unexpected cold front coming to Austin. With Firehouse 126 closed, Strand has to deal with the fallout of that while also dealing with weather-related emergencies.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Premiere

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) throws before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Browns at Steelers

    just now
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Bucks

    just now
    Dec 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after losing control of the ball during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Pelicans

    just now
    Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Bulls

    just now
    Kenan
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Kenan' Season 2 Premiere

    just now
    The Bachelor
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'The Bachelor' Season 26 Premiere

    just now
    911 Lone Star
    entertainment

    How to Watch '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 3 Premiere

    just now
    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) and teammate Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrate a 83-79 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Washington at Arizona

    just now
    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UNC Wilmington at Hofstra

    just now
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy