How to Watch '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 3 Premiere

The third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star is set to premiere at 8 p.m. ET Monday night on Fox.

How to Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Today

Date: Jan. 3, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: You can stream 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk—perhaps best known for their work on Glee and American Horror Story—9-1-1: Lone Star is set in Austin, Texas, where it focuses on fire, police and ambulance departments.

The series is a spinoff of the original 9-1-1 show, set in Los Angeles.

9-1-1: Lone Star stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, a firefighter originally from New York City. It also features Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith and Gina Torres. Torres co-stars as EMS captain Tommy Vega, who has to return to the workforce after eight years because her husband's restaurant is forced to close due to the COVID pandemic.

Monday's episode, "The Big Chill," finds an unexpected cold front coming to Austin. With Firehouse 126 closed, Strand has to deal with the fallout of that while also dealing with weather-related emergencies.

Regional restrictions may apply.