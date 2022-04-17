Skip to main content

How to Watch 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ninth season of 90 Day Fiancé premieres Sunday on TLC.

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé is back on Sunday with an all-new season.

Six new couples—and one returning one—will star on this season of the show, which features long-distance couples applying for K-1 visas, which give the two 90 days to decide if they'll get married or if the international member of the couple will be sent back to their home country.

The couple that fans will be familiar with is Ari and Bini, who have appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, a show that features an American moving to a foreign country instead of the member from the foreign country moving to the U.S. But this season, Ari and Bini have left Ethiopia and are heading to the United States to see if things will work there.

The other couples on this season are Kobe and Emily, Kara and Guillermo, Shaeeda and Bilal, Miona and Jibri, Mohamed and Yvette and Patrick and Thaís.

Which couples will stay together? Tune in Sunday for the start of the new season of 90 Day Fiancé.

