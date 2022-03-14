The second season of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres on Monday.

How to Watch 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 Premiere Today

Date: March 14, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TLC

Live Stream: You can stream 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

90 Day: The Single Life is one of numerous spin-offs of 90 Day Fiance, a TLC show that follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, a special kind of visa for foreign fiances of American citizens. After receiving the visa, couples have 90 days to get married.

These days, TLC is dominated by the 90 Day universe, with 16 total spin-offs of the show.

90 Day: The Single Life follows some cast members from 90 Day Fiance whose marriages didn't work out. It looks at the life of six now-single favorites, showing them as they try to navigate single life.

The first season followed Ed, Colt, Danielle, Molly, Fernanda and Brittany as they tried to find love. Ed returns for this season but is joined by Debbie, Syngin, Natalie, Stephanie, Jesse and Jeniffer.

Regional restrictions may apply.