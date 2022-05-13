999: What's Your Emergency? stream: Watch online, TV channel

The season premiere of the hit documentary show, 999:What’s Your Emergency starts its 14th series today.

The 14th series of the documentary series 999: What's Your Emergency premieres today as the real-life look into emergency calls is looked at by all the people involved. Over the years, the show has seen 71 total episodes before tonight, with the show debuting back in 2012 as it enters its 10th year and 14th series overall. This series has three episodes listed and could potentially be the biggest yet.

In this documentary show, the police are called to various issues with infinite scenarios like this unusual call.

So far, for this series in 2022, the show has three episode titles listed. They are titled The Night Shift, Drunk Woman and Custody.

Over the years, this show has created documentaries around police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other emergency service workers in Blackpool, Lancashire.

Since then, the show has moved to Cheshire, Northampton shire, South Yorkshire and other regions to show how emergency responders interact with their communities and support them during their most demanding and most challenging moments.

