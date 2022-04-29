Skip to main content

How to Watch A Bit of Sci-fi: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Get a little bit of Sci-fi in your life with two futuristic looks into the world we live in today.

Over the past 25 years the world has seen some great science fiction movies. Two of the more fun peeks into what the world might look like in the future gave us the iconic Leeloo Dallas multipass and the answer to life, the universe and everything. This two-step into the world of The Fifth Element and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is one of the more fun, inspired double features.

How to Watch A Bit of Sci-fi today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: BBC America

Watch A Bit of Sci-fi Marathon online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was 17 years ago that the world was introduced to a depressed robot and got the answer to life, the universe and everything:

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is based on the novel series by Douglas Adams, Eoin Colfer and Thomas Tidholm that saw the first book published back in 1979 with six total books spanning 30 years.

In the movie we follow Arthur Dent (Martin Freeman) as he meets his love interest Trillian (Zooey Deschanel) and a crazy assortment of characters throughout his journey.

Alan Rickman voices a depressed robot, Bill Nighy plays Slartibartfast, Sam Rockwell as an eccentric villain Zaphod Beeblebrox and Mos Def as Ford Perfect, Dent’s “guide” through the galaxy. Always carry a blanket!

In the second movie Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) meets a strange women in Leeloo (Milla Jovovich) that he then has to protect through several crazy characters trying to get their bands on her with Chris Tucker playing the iconic Ruby Rhod and Gary Oldman as the villainous Jean-Baptist Emanuel Zorg.

Both movies have a cast of great characters, performances and worlds with quotable line after quotable line from beginning to end.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

A Bit of Sci-fi

TV CHANNEL: BBC America
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
