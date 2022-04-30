Skip to main content

How to Watch A Good Day to Die Hard Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sit down Saturday night and enjoy eight straight hours of Die Hard movies on Syfy.

The movie franchise that brought us John McClane (Bruce Willis) as a tough New York cop, comes back to the small screen on Saturday as Syfy presents A Good Day to Die Hard marathon.

How to Watch: A Good Day to Die Hard Marathon Today:

Date: April 30, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Syfy

Live Stream Good Day to Die Hard Marathon on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Enjoy eight straight hours and four movies of McClane fighting his way out of incredible odds.

It all started with McClane getting stuck in Nakatomi Plaza as a group of terrorists take over the building looking to steal millions of dollars. McClane is the only one that can save the day and fights his way through multiple terrorists to finally save the day.

In the second rendition, McClane is now stuck in an airport as terrorists try and free drug profiteer Ramon Esperanza. It is another wild ride with a few twists and turns before once again McClane comes out on top.

In Die Hard with a Vengeance, McClane runs around New York with Zeus Carver (Samuel L. Jackson) playing a wicked game of Simon Says.

The final movie of the night is Live Free or Die Hard, McClane is now back on the police force is trying to stop a cyber-terrorist looking to start a "fire sale" to take down America.

It is an action-packed set of movies that has become iconic for the line Yippee-Ki-Yay among others and Saturday night you can catch them all on the Syfy network

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Good Day to Die Hard Marathon

TV CHANNEL: Syfy
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

Texas A&M vs. Missouri Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs23 seconds ago
SYFY
entertainment

How to Watch A Good Day to Die Hard Marathon

By Adam Childs23 seconds ago
UNLV BASEBALL
College Baseball

UNLV vs. Air Force Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
UFC
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
USATSI_16888824
College Football

How to Watch the Cal Spring Football Game

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Utah Warriors at New England Free Jacks

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) circles the bases on his solo home run in front of Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Angels vs. White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy