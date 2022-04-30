Sit down Saturday night and enjoy eight straight hours of Die Hard movies on Syfy.

The movie franchise that brought us John McClane (Bruce Willis) as a tough New York cop, comes back to the small screen on Saturday as Syfy presents A Good Day to Die Hard marathon.

How to Watch: A Good Day to Die Hard Marathon Today:

Date: April 30, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Syfy

Enjoy eight straight hours and four movies of McClane fighting his way out of incredible odds.

It all started with McClane getting stuck in Nakatomi Plaza as a group of terrorists take over the building looking to steal millions of dollars. McClane is the only one that can save the day and fights his way through multiple terrorists to finally save the day.

In the second rendition, McClane is now stuck in an airport as terrorists try and free drug profiteer Ramon Esperanza. It is another wild ride with a few twists and turns before once again McClane comes out on top.

In Die Hard with a Vengeance, McClane runs around New York with Zeus Carver (Samuel L. Jackson) playing a wicked game of Simon Says.

The final movie of the night is Live Free or Die Hard, McClane is now back on the police force is trying to stop a cyber-terrorist looking to start a "fire sale" to take down America.

It is an action-packed set of movies that has become iconic for the line Yippee-Ki-Yay among others and Saturday night you can catch them all on the Syfy network

