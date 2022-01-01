Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch A Haunting Season 11 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Season 11 of "A Haunting" begins with more terrifying true stories of the paranormal that are told by the people who experienced them.
    The mystery and origin of each haunting is unraveled through first-person accounts and dramatic re-enactments, leaving a lingering sense that life and death are far more bizarre than ever imagined.

    Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Travel Channel

    Live stream A Haunting on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In this season premiere, a chef and his wife find the perfect location for their restaurant in a sleepy waterfront town. However, the spirits haunting the Victorian mansion have other plans. Soon, eerie and unexplained events threaten to force the couple out of their business.

    "A Haunting" depicts eyewitness accounts of alleged possession, exorcism and ghostly encounters. It's accompanied by commentary from people who supposedly experienced such incidents as demonic activity, poltergeist attacks, possessions and cryptic visions. 

    Paranormal investigators, priests, shamans, and psychic mediums provide insight into the stories as well.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    December
    31
    2021

    A Haunting

    TV CHANNEL: Travel Channel
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
