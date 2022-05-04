Skip to main content

How to Watch A Sexplanation Special: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alex Liu takes a trip around the country in A Sexplanation, a new special on Fuse debuting Tuesday night.

Alex Liu is trying to uncover the naked truths and hard facts about sex and doesn't care who he talks to in the special: A Sexplanation.

How to Watch A Sexplanation Special Today:

Date: May 3, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fuse

Live Stream A Sexplanation Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With humor and grit, Alex goes everywhere from neuroscience labs to church pews in pursuit of shame-free pleasure and comprehensive sex education.

It is a funny and awkward series hosted by Liu, but he is trying to bring awareness to a topic that so often is taboo in normal conversations.

He is advocating for sex education in schools to help bring knowledge to youth so they don't get stuck in situations that are harmful to their health or wellbeing.

It may seem like a joke, and there are many laughs along the way, but what Liu is trying to do is great.

Through the laughs and awkwardness, Liu is trying to uncover the truths of what makes sex special and also show why it is very important for everyone to learn about sex.

Check it all out in the special of A Sexplanation on Fuse Tuesday night.

