How to Watch A Toy Story Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Freeform brings us 'A Toy Story Marathon' on Sunday where you can watch all four of the beloved movies back-to-back

If you have kids or grew up in the 90s, then you probably love Toy Story, the movie franchise about a boy and his toys that captured the hearts of many families around the world.

How to Watch: A Toy Story Marathon: Today:

Date: June 12, 2022

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Freeform

Whether you liked Woody (Tom Hanks) or Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), it was a great time to sit down with the family and watch a great movie.

They followed it up with three more movies that touched the hearts of kids and parents alike as Andy grows up and has to find a place for his toys as he begins to not play with them anymore.

All the movies have great friendship storylines that show how working together can help friends make it through tough situations.

Sunday afternoon, you can sit down and watch all four of them in a row in A Toy Story Marathon on Freeform starting at 3:10 pm EST.

The marathon will have the kids screaming to infinity and beyond and longing to want to go watch the new spinoff movie, Lightyear.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

A Toy Story Marathon

TV CHANNEL: Freeform
Time
3:10
PM/ET
How to Watch A Toy Story Marathon

