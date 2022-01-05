How to Watch Abbott Elementary Premiere

ABC's new comedy Abbott Elementary will air Tuesday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Following a well-received pilot episode in December watched by 3.7 million viewers, ABC's Abbott Elementary makes its official timeslot debut on Tuesday.

How to Abbott Elementary Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 4, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

The mockumentary-style show focuses on a group of teachers in a Philadelphia elementary school who are determined to help their students succeed.

The show was created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars as second grade teacher Janine Teagues. Brunson previously worked as a producer with BuzzFeed before leaving in 2018. Since then, she's appeared on iZombie and A Black Lady Sketch Show, a show she also wrote for.

The show also stars Tyler James Williams as substitute teacher Gregory Eddie, Jannelle James as principal Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as second grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as history teacher Jacob Hill and Sheryl Lee Ralph as kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard.

Tuesday's episode, "Lightbulb," finds Janine trying to fix a flicking light bulb in the school hallway, with a subplot that finds Gregory enlisting Barbara to help him talk with a parent.

