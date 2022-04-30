Skip to main content

How to Watch Action/Marvel Movie Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Between Rambo, Ironman, Captain America and Doctor Strange heroes come in different forms today.

The action hero has evolved over the years from a soldier in action to a powered superhero flying, punching or casting spells through domestic and universally dangerous villains. This movie marathon showcases John Rambo in Rambo: Last Blood and the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ironman, Captain America and Doctor Strange here today.

How to Watch Action/Marvel Movie Marathon today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Action/Marvel Movie Marathon online with fuboTV:

The Marvel Cinematic Universe had a turning point around Captain America: Civil War where the franchise took off:

To start the day, we look at the last outing for John Rambo as he is trying to enjoy retired life near the border in his house after years and years of war, both internally and for his country. That is interrupted when Gabriella () tells him her daughter was kidnapped and taken to Mexico.

From there Rambo makes the decision to go back to action one more time and try to save this girl and help her friend.

The marathon then turns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with two of the most consequential movies in the franchise leading up to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness before it releases next week.

Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange came back to back to start phase three for Marvel.

In the first movie, the heroes disagree on how they should be agreed and have a fun sparring session in an empty German airport.

After that, Stephen Strange learns the mystic arts to become one of the most important people to ever make a bargain in the history of film.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Action/Marvel Movie Marathon

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

USA Network
entertainment

How to Watch Action/Marvel Movie Marathon

