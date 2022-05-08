Skip to main content

How to Watch Air Warriors S7E12: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Smithsonian Channel continues season seven of Air Warriors on Sunday night.

The Smithsonian Channel is known for bringing great shows that visit some of the most iconic things and people in the history of the world. It brings to life stories that are known, but give even more information to really captivate the audiences.

How to Watch: Air Warriors S7E12 Today:

Date: May 8, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Smithsonian

Live Stream Air Warriors S7E2 on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is no exception when it comes to Air Warriors. The show, which highlights the inside stories of the most iconic military aircraft of the last 60+ years, really catches the eye of the fans that love planes.

The plane has long been one of the most fascinating inventions and many people love the history of them and what they can do.

From the Wright Brothers to the newest F-16's out there, putting men and women in the air is something that both excites and interests people.

If you are one of those then catching the series Air Warriors is a must. The show dives deep into different aircraft and how they have helped the military tick and be a staple in fighting.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Air Warriors S7E12

TV CHANNEL: Smithsonian
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics
WNBA

How to Watch Mystics at Lynx

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
MV5BODczYWIyMzYtZmI1Mi00YTQ2LTg5NzMtMjQxODgyOWJmMWRlXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNDc0MDkyNjI@._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_
entertainment

How to Watch Air Warriors S7E12

By Adam Childsjust now
imago1010517705h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Pumas UNAM

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Barcelona Copa Libertadores
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Guayaquil City vs. Barcelona

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Soccer Fans
Professional League Cup

How to Watch River Plate vs. CA Platense

By Rafael Urbina15 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with Chicago Cubs third base coach Willie Harris (33) after he hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with Chicago Cubs third base coach Willie Harris (33) after he hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
USATSI_18218984
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Lightning Game 4 in Canada

By Adam Childs59 minutes ago
USATSI_18227883
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Cubs

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy