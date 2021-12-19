Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Alaskan Bush People: North Pole to North Star: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A special Christmas episode of Alaskan Bush People will air on Sunday night.
    Author:

    The Alaskan Bush People Christmas special "North Pole to North Star" will air on Sunday night on Discovery Network.

    How to Watch Alaskan Bush People: North Pole to North Star Today

    Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Discovery Channel

    Live Stream: You can stream Alaskan Bush People: North Pole to North Star on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Alaskan Bush People is a reality television series that chronicles the Brown family, who live in the Alaskan wilderness, away from modern society. Billy and Ami Brown traveled across the lower 48 states for years before eventually settling in Alaska, where the two spent the last 30 years raising a family that now spans three generations. 

    The 13th season of the show is currently airing, which deals with the aftermath of a wildfire that destroyed the family home and Billy's death.

    Sunday's episode finds the family celebrating Christmas, with family members making homemade gifts for a Secret Santa exchange and will honor their late father with Christmas lights and decorations.

    The Alaskan Bush People Christmas special will premiere at 8:00 p.m. ET on the Discover Network, which you can watch on fuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Alaskan Bush People: North Pole to North Star

    TV CHANNEL: Discovery Channel
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 10, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; San Jose Sharks center Noah Gregor (73) skates the puck past New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Iafallo (19) skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and guard Isaiah Joe (7) and Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) battle for ball control during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks at Timberwolves

    58 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Suns

    58 seconds ago
    Tis The Season
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Tis the Season to be Merry

    58 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy