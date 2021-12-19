A special Christmas episode of Alaskan Bush People will air on Sunday night.

The Alaskan Bush People Christmas special "North Pole to North Star" will air on Sunday night on Discovery Network.

How to Watch Alaskan Bush People: North Pole to North Star Today

Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery Channel

You can stream Alaskan Bush People: North Pole to North Star on fuboTV

Alaskan Bush People is a reality television series that chronicles the Brown family, who live in the Alaskan wilderness, away from modern society. Billy and Ami Brown traveled across the lower 48 states for years before eventually settling in Alaska, where the two spent the last 30 years raising a family that now spans three generations.

The 13th season of the show is currently airing, which deals with the aftermath of a wildfire that destroyed the family home and Billy's death.

Sunday's episode finds the family celebrating Christmas, with family members making homemade gifts for a Secret Santa exchange and will honor their late father with Christmas lights and decorations.

Regional restrictions may apply.