Skip to main content

How to Watch Alaskan Killer Bigfoot: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

'Alaskan Killer Bigfoot' premieres on the Travel Channel on Sunday night in this exciting look at the notorious urban legend.

Alaskan Killer Bigfoot comes to the Travel Channel with its first episode on Sunday night.

How to Watch Alaskan Killer Bigfoot Today:

Date: June 26, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Travel Channel

Live Stream Alaskan Killer Bigfoot on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

70 years ago, a murderous Bigfoot-like creature sent residents fleeing from Portlock, Alaska. Now, an expedition returns to the abandoned fishing village to reclaim the land and its resources from the terrifying beast locals call Nantinaq. The team’s 40-day sojourn in the icy Alaskan wilderness tests their mettle, their faith and their ability to survive according to discoveryplus.com.

In the first episode after bidding their loved ones farewell and receiving a blessing from a priest, the team arrives in Portlock, Alaska, by boat. The men immediately feel a sense of foreboding, and Kyle, a Bigfoot skeptic, feels like he’s being watched by something he can’t explain.

The show is presented as more of a documentary and is a must-watch for any Bigfoot believers.

The first season runs for eight episodes as the crew explores Portlock, Alaska in search of the mysterious beast and if it can be inhabited again.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Alaskan Killer Bigfoot

TV CHANNEL: Travel Channel
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MV5BNTRlMGVjYTktYWY1Yi00MDg4LWJhNWItOWYyN2NlOWYzMDc1XkEyXkFqcGdeQWxiaWFtb250._V1_
entertainment

How to Watch Building a Bridge

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
p096b61c
entertainment

How to Watch The Split Season Three Premiere

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
download (1)
entertainment

How to Watch Alaskan Killer Bigfoot

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates the victory against the Colorado Avalanche following game five of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 6

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates the goal scored by defenseman Cale Makar (8) against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in game five of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 6

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
1858
entertainment

How to Watch Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
MV5BMTAyODgzNGUtZjBlZS00MTgzLTkwZmItNmNkYTFmMzczMWZjXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMjM4OTI2MTU@._V1_
entertainment

How to Watch The Chi, Season Five Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18590699
NHL

How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game Six: Avalanche at Lightning

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy