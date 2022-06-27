'Alaskan Killer Bigfoot' premieres on the Travel Channel on Sunday night in this exciting look at the notorious urban legend.

Alaskan Killer Bigfoot comes to the Travel Channel with its first episode on Sunday night.

How to Watch Alaskan Killer Bigfoot Today:

Date: June 26, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Travel Channel

70 years ago, a murderous Bigfoot-like creature sent residents fleeing from Portlock, Alaska. Now, an expedition returns to the abandoned fishing village to reclaim the land and its resources from the terrifying beast locals call Nantinaq. The team’s 40-day sojourn in the icy Alaskan wilderness tests their mettle, their faith and their ability to survive according to discoveryplus.com.

In the first episode after bidding their loved ones farewell and receiving a blessing from a priest, the team arrives in Portlock, Alaska, by boat. The men immediately feel a sense of foreboding, and Kyle, a Bigfoot skeptic, feels like he’s being watched by something he can’t explain.

The show is presented as more of a documentary and is a must-watch for any Bigfoot believers.

The first season runs for eight episodes as the crew explores Portlock, Alaska in search of the mysterious beast and if it can be inhabited again.

