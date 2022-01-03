Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Alex vs. America Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Alex Guarnaschelli stars in Food Network's new competition show, Alex vs. America.
    A new Food Network series is set to premiere on Sunday night, as Alex Guarnaschelli hosts Alex vs America, a new competition series.

    How to Watch Alex vs. America Premiere Today

    Date: Jan. 2, 2021

    Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Food Network

    You can stream Alex vs. America Premiere on fuboTV

    Hosted by chef Eric Adjepong, Alex vs. America finds Guarnaschelli pitting three chefs against each other and Guarnaschelli in a two-round competition, with each episode focusing on a specific ingredient or dish.

    In Food Network's preview for the show, Guarnaschelli says that she has "loved competitive cooking for as long as I can remember, first watching, then judging and competing myself. Now, I finally have the opportunity to invite other adrenaline-junkies to join me in doing what we love, cooking our butts off, and Alex vs America is literally my dream come true."

    Sunday's premiere episode will focus on shellfish and features chefs from Hawaii, Louisiana and Maine competing. Future episodes will focus on chocolate and peppers.

    Guarnaschelli has appeared on various Food Network shows, including as a judge on Chopped and as one of the network's Iron Chefs. In the original run of Iron Chef America, Guarnaschelli competed 11 times, going 7-4. She was 2-0 on Iron Chef Showdown.

    Alex Guarnaschelli
    How to Watch Alex vs. America Premiere

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
