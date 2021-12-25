Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch All Madden: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Look back on the remarkable run of John Madden as an NFL head coach and broadcasting legend.
    Author:

    All Madden, which is Fox Sports’ first original documentary, came about because of a longstanding relationship between Madden and FOX. 

    How to Watch All Madden Today:

    Date: Dec. 25, 2021

    Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live Stream All Madden on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Hundreds of hours of archival footage were sifted through by colleagues and then woven into the finished film by editor Joe Nargi.

    Along with Madden, his wife and sons, who provide the emotional aspect to the documentary, there is a Hall of Fame roster of participants. It's a laundry list of current and former NFL figures like Patrick Mahomes, Al Michaels, Tom Brady and Bill Parcells. Some surprise interviews include New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who offers candid takes.

    One of the great things about the documentary is that Madden's true personality comes out. Now at 85-years-old, it's been more than a decade since he left the broadcast booth.

    Madden is of course remembered as the Oakland Raiders’ charismatic Super Bowl X1 winning coach. Madden went 103-32-7 in 10 seasons as the Raiders coach. In 2006, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his coaching career. 

    He is also widely known for the long-running Madden NFL video game series he has endorsed and fronted since 1988. Madden worked as a color analyst for all four major networks, including CBS for parts of three decades. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    All Madden

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    3504
    entertainment

    How to Watch All Madden

    1 minute ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Florida vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Olympic Ski Jumping
    U.S. Olympic Trials

    How to Watch U.S. Olympic Trials: Ski Jumping

    1 hour ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) is guarded by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

    2 hours ago
    Dec 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) attempts a shot and is fouled by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Wes Iwundu (24) and forward John Collins (20) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 hours ago
    Pasted Graphic
    entertainment

    How to Watch Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

    4 hours ago
    download
    entertainment

    How to Watch Disney's Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice

    16 hours ago
    Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Sean Dykes (5) during their game against the ECU Pirates at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Jrca5132
    College Football

    Hawaii vs. Memphis: Hawaii Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/24/2021

    17 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy