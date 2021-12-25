Look back on the remarkable run of John Madden as an NFL head coach and broadcasting legend.

All Madden, which is Fox Sports’ first original documentary, came about because of a longstanding relationship between Madden and FOX.

How to Watch All Madden Today:

Date: Dec. 25, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Hundreds of hours of archival footage were sifted through by colleagues and then woven into the finished film by editor Joe Nargi.

Along with Madden, his wife and sons, who provide the emotional aspect to the documentary, there is a Hall of Fame roster of participants. It's a laundry list of current and former NFL figures like Patrick Mahomes, Al Michaels, Tom Brady and Bill Parcells. Some surprise interviews include New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who offers candid takes.

One of the great things about the documentary is that Madden's true personality comes out. Now at 85-years-old, it's been more than a decade since he left the broadcast booth.

Madden is of course remembered as the Oakland Raiders’ charismatic Super Bowl X1 winning coach. Madden went 103-32-7 in 10 seasons as the Raiders coach. In 2006, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his coaching career.

He is also widely known for the long-running Madden NFL video game series he has endorsed and fronted since 1988. Madden worked as a color analyst for all four major networks, including CBS for parts of three decades.

