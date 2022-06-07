Skip to main content

How to Watch All Rise Season Three Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The courtroom drama All Rise is back for season three on Tuesday night.

All Rise starring Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael is back for season three on Tuesday night and should be another great season.

How to Watch All Rise Season Three Premiere Today:

Date: June 7, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: OWN

Live Stream All Rise Season Three Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Season three of the show picks up six months after the events of the sophomore finale and will bring about new beginnings for these judges, prosecutors and public defenders. 

We return on election night as Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) awaits the results of her highly contested campaign; Emily (Jessica Camacho) returns from Puerto Rico with renewed drive and purpose about her career and Luke (J. Alex Brinson) continues to shake things up through his work in the public defender’s office.

The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) has long been trying to bring great tv shows that allow all different types of life to be explored and this show is no different. 

The lead characters are great and the supporting cast is superb. If you love a new take on a courtroom drama then this show is for you.

