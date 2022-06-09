How to Watch All the Queen's Men, Premiere

Tyler Perry brings the drama to the strip club in BET’s 'All the Queen’s Men' on Wednesday night for the season premiere.

From the creative mind of Tyler Perry, who is writing, directing and producing this series for BET based on the Christian Keyes novel, All the Queen’s Men premieres today. This season is slated to run for 10 episodes and will have a second season according to the creator, meaning there is more drama and action from the strip club coming to BET starting tonight.

All The Queen’s Men mixes the concept of Magic Mike, a male stripper story, with something like Power to bring the drama to the strip club:

The show revolves around Eva Marcille as Marilyn “Madam” DeVille, a fiery businesswoman who runs a nightclub, famous for her male strippers. As the club becomes more successful, as the age-old adage says, “more money, more problems.”

Around DeVille are Skyh Alvester Black as Amp “Addiction” Anthony, Candace Maxwell as DJ Dime, Racquel Palmer as Blue, Michael Bolwairie as Doc, Keith Swift as Babyface, Dion Rome as El Fuego and Jeremy Williams as Midnight.

Diving into the popularity of movies like Magic Mike, this show allows Perry to put his vision on what the world of male strippers would like and with a strong, successful female as their leader and boss.

