Even with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading around the globe, The Amazing Race comes back better than ever when it premieres on Wednesday.

It took more than a year and a half for the show's producers and CBS to make safety protocols and arrangements to finish the season under unprecedented circumstances, but they did.

Already having completed filming three episodes of a new season when coronavirus concerns hit in March 2020, production shutdown. Now more than ever, the shows producers and contestants are excited to begin again.

How to Watch The Amazing Race Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream The Amazing Race on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seven of the nine remaining teams were able to return for their shot at a million dollars.

COVID-19 did dictate where the show was able to film. That made things all the more complicated since it is very different from putting together a show that shoots in and around one location.

The contestants traveled through 13 cities and seven countries including: Scotland, France, Switzerland and Portugal and over 22,000 miles.

More than ever, seeing people race around the world is must-see television. Starting Jan. 12 the show will move to 9:00 p.m.

Regional restrictions may apply.