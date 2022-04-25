Skip to main content

How to Watch America Says Season 5 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

America Says returns Monday night with John Michael Higgins hosting a popular game show.

Game show fans will need to tune in Monday night to America Says hosted by John Michael Higgins.

How to Watch America Says Season 5 Premiere Today:

Date: April 25, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Game Show Network

Live Stream America Says Season 5 Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Higgins, known for his appearances in the "Pitch Perfect" trilogy and "The Break-Up" among other things, brings humor and charisma to the show that has contestants guessing top answers that Americans have answered to fill in the blank questions.

The show covers a variety of topics and leads to some very strange answers and lots of laughs.

The show is similar to Family Feud, but with a different spin. The show still has two teams competing against each other, but it is much faster paced. Each team has four players and it takes turns trying to guess answers to the fill in the blank clue.

Each team is given 30 seconds to try and get the top seven answers and gets a 1,000 point bonus for getting all seven correct.

It is a fast paced game that requires a little bit of skill and a little bit of luck with teams winning up to $15,000 if they can complete the bonus round with each correct answer.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
25
2022

America Says Season 5 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Game Show Network
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Cardinals

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
download-4
entertainment

How to Watch America Says Season 5 Premiere

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) is triple teamed by Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27), guard Marcus Smart (36) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) carries his son, Jason Jr. off the court following their win over the Brooklyn Nets in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
kike-hernandez-red-sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Blue Jays

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
HSFB Fans
College Softball

How to Watch Missouri at Kentucky

By Evan Massey32 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) exalts during the presentation off the George Halas Trophy after their NFC Championship game Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26. Mjs Packers25 24 Hoffman Jpg Packers25
entertainment

How to Watch Man in the Arena: Tom Brady Marathon

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Panama vs. Mexico

By Christine Brown42 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Grenada at Costa Rica

By Christine Brown42 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy