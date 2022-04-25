Game show fans will need to tune in Monday night to America Says hosted by John Michael Higgins.

How to Watch America Says Season 5 Premiere Today:

Date: April 25, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Game Show Network

Live Stream America Says Season 5 Premiere Today

Higgins, known for his appearances in the "Pitch Perfect" trilogy and "The Break-Up" among other things, brings humor and charisma to the show that has contestants guessing top answers that Americans have answered to fill in the blank questions.

The show covers a variety of topics and leads to some very strange answers and lots of laughs.

The show is similar to Family Feud, but with a different spin. The show still has two teams competing against each other, but it is much faster paced. Each team has four players and it takes turns trying to guess answers to the fill in the blank clue.

Each team is given 30 seconds to try and get the top seven answers and gets a 1,000 point bonus for getting all seven correct.

It is a fast paced game that requires a little bit of skill and a little bit of luck with teams winning up to $15,000 if they can complete the bonus round with each correct answer.

