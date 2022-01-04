Following two sneak preview episodes last month, NBC's American Auto moves to its permanent time slot.

NBC's new comedy American Auto moves to its normal Tuesday night time slot this week as part of a big night of premieres on the network, as Grand Crew also moves to its time slot and the final season of This is Us premieres.

How to Watch American Auto:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

American Auto is a sitcom created by Justin Spitzer, who previously spent seven years as a writer on The Office before creating Superstore. With a heavyweight like Spitzer behind the show, American Auto should be a must-watch for comedy fans.

The show stars Ana Gasteyer as Katherine Hastings, the new CEO of Payne Motors, a car company in Detroit. But there's one problem: Hastings, who is coming over from the pharmaceutical industry, doesn't know anything about cars. American Autos also stars Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Jon Barinholtz — who appeared on Spitzer's show Superstore — and Tye White.

The series has so far been met with positive reviews from critics.

Tuesday's episode, "Earnings Call," finds Katherine doing her first quarterly earnings call while Jack and Elliott — White and Ker — negotiate a contract with the line-workers union.

