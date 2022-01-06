Skip to main content

How to Watch American Greed Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

American Greed returns with a new season, first tackling the case of Joel Greenberg on Wednesday.

Joel Greenberg, a privileged millennial from a rich Florida family, decided to run for Seminole County Tax Collector in 2017 and won. It was then that he became involved in a slew of crimes.

How to Watch American Greed Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live Stream American Greed Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Politics was never something Greenberg had considered when he was younger. Drawing on his family's wealth and resources, Greenberg set out to begin a career as a shock jock. He bought time on a local a.m. radio station and created “The Joel Greenberg Show”. However, after a few years, he turned his focus to local politics.

From the time he took office, Greenberg embarked on a plethora of crimes, ranging from fraud to sex trafficking. Eventually, the federal government set its sights on him. It quickly became clear that his case may be bigger and more bizarre than anyone could have imagined.

In 2019, as Greenberg was facing re-election, his unusual spending habits caught the eye of Orlando Sentinel columnist Lauren Ritchie, who revealed in an article that Greenberg had spent $3.5 million by awarding jobs and contracts to his allies.

The story has plenty of twists and turns and gives you a lot of insight into Greenberg. 

