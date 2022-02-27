In Sunday's season 20 premiere, get ready to see the audition process and touching backstories of some amazing vocalists.

Talented vocalists from across the country audition for judges with the hope of making the final 24 and appearing on the singing competition’s main stage.

How to Watch American Idol Season Premiere Today:

Date: Feb 27, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream American Idol Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Once again the judges will be superstars Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, which makes for a unique mix of backgrounds and musical genres. This will be their fifth season together.

One new twist this season is the panel handing out three platinum tickets, which allows the holders to skip the first day of Hollywood Week.

The reality singing competition, which has produced superstars Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson, puts the contestants through weeks of challenges and tests their range and stage presence.

This is the fifth season of the reality competition series on ABC. It ran for 15 seasons on FOX from 2002 to 2016. After a two-year break, ABC revived the show that is considered by many to be one of the founding and most important TV talent shows.

Ryan Seacrest is set to return as host. He's the only talent associated with the show that returned for the reboot once it switched from FOX to ABC.

Regional restrictions may apply.