Ashley Pittman thought she had everything she had ever dreamed of marrying Jeffrey Scott, but she will soon find out that what happens behind closed doors is quite different than what she had in mind.

American Monster follows the non-fiction stories of crime dramas. The series follows the real stories of the monsters that lurk amongst us around every corner. For every innocent person a person walked past in the street, a monster may be hiding behind a smile.

How to Watch American Monster Today:

Date: May 29, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ID

Each episode of American Monster takes an up-front look into the eyes of the killers that live life alongside us every day. Tonight's episode follows Ashley Pittman. Ashley meets and falls in love with Jeffrey Scott. Jeffrey gives Ashley a life she isn't accustomed to with expensive gifts and a much more lavish lifestyle than she grew up with in Louisiana.

Unfortunately for Ashley, behind closed doors, everything that shimmers is sure to fade. Behind closed doors, Jeffrey's behavior turns deadly. This episode follows Ashley and Jeffrey's relationship and what unfolds when no one can see inside the blacked-out windows inside their home.

American Monster shows how any mom, dad, friend, neighbor, sibling or co-worker can turn deadly under the right circumstances. The show will uncover the motive behind these deadly encounters with the people who nobody would have seen as being dangerous.

