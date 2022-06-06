American Ninja Warrior is back and bigger than ever. Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall all return to call the first rounds of action in San Antonio and Los Angeles. The national finals will then be in Las Vegas.

How to Watch American Ninja Warrior Season 14 Premiere Today:

Date: June 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

The new season will mark the return of the lowered age requirement, which opens the door to a new era of competitors as young as 15 years old. Each season the obstacle courses continue to evolve and become even more challenging for competitors of all ages,

The sport itself has grown rapidly across the country with kids embracing it in record numbers.

The competition will culminate with the finals in Las Vegas where one winner, who has to conquer all four stages, will be given the top prize of a million dollars.

In order to get there, though, the competitors must make it through the grueling qualifying rounds and semifinals. The show gives a glimpse into how athletic people are across the country.

