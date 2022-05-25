Skip to main content

How to Watch The American Rescue Dog Show Special: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore host 'The American Dog Rescue Show' special event on Wednesday night.

The Westminster Dog Show of rescue animals comes back for the () time with The Great American Dog Show for 2022. The competition show featuring the cutest little furry friends all competing for the top spot for judges Leslie Jordan, Paula Abdul and Yvette Nicole Brownairs today in an ABC summer slate that features more unscripted specials like this, over the more traditional scripted sitcoms and dramas.

How to Watch The American Rescue Dog Show Special today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Watch The American Rescue Dog Show Special online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The American Dog Rescue Show special debuts tonight with hosts Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore and the good boys there are:

Back in 2020, the first version of this show aired with the same hosts and some changes with the judges, but most importantly, so many adorable dogs strutting their stuff.

This is the Miss America Pageant, but for rescue dogs and with less vanity and pretentiousness. These dogs are all rescue pets, showing the great journey that a rescue pet can have and the joy they can bring a pet parent.

Some of the categories that the dogs will compete in are Best Underbite, Best in Snoring, Best in Belly Rubs and so many more fun, silly categories that take the air out of beauty competitions that can dominate the social norms.

This competition will also create donations of $10,000 for each winning dog towards a local animal welfare organization to continue helping future rescue dogs, making sure the resources are there going forward.

Tune in tonight to see hosts Riggle and Tessitore and the celebrity judges to watch these awesome dogs as they compete in all the categories.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

The American Rescue Dog Show Special

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 12, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Bill Haas plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bill Haas at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Matt Jones hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matt Jones at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Billy Horschel plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Billy Horschel at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cheng Tsung Pan watches his shot from the sixth tee during the final round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Cheng Tsung Pan at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 19, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Beau Hossler plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Beau Hossler at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 17, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Christiaan Bezuidenhout plays his shot from the eighth tee during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Alex Smalley plays his shot on the 12th tee during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Alex Smalley at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Max Homa hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Max Homa at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kurt Kitayama at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy