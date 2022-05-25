The Westminster Dog Show of rescue animals comes back for the () time with The Great American Dog Show for 2022. The competition show featuring the cutest little furry friends all competing for the top spot for judges Leslie Jordan, Paula Abdul and Yvette Nicole Brownairs today in an ABC summer slate that features more unscripted specials like this, over the more traditional scripted sitcoms and dramas.

How to Watch The American Rescue Dog Show Special today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

The American Dog Rescue Show special debuts tonight with hosts Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore and the good boys there are:

Back in 2020, the first version of this show aired with the same hosts and some changes with the judges, but most importantly, so many adorable dogs strutting their stuff.

This is the Miss America Pageant, but for rescue dogs and with less vanity and pretentiousness. These dogs are all rescue pets, showing the great journey that a rescue pet can have and the joy they can bring a pet parent.

Some of the categories that the dogs will compete in are Best Underbite, Best in Snoring, Best in Belly Rubs and so many more fun, silly categories that take the air out of beauty competitions that can dominate the social norms.

This competition will also create donations of $10,000 for each winning dog towards a local animal welfare organization to continue helping future rescue dogs, making sure the resources are there going forward.

Tune in tonight to see hosts Riggle and Tessitore and the celebrity judges to watch these awesome dogs as they compete in all the categories.

