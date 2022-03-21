Artists from every state compete in an eight-week musical event.

If you've ever wanted an American version of Eurovision, then you're in luck, as NBC's new series American Song Contest will premiere on Monday and essentially replicates that idea but in a distinctly American way.

How to Watch American Song Contest Premiere Today:

Date: March 21, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream American Song Contest Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Artists from all 50 states, five territories and Washington D.C. will compete in an eight-week musical series, presenting original pieces to see who will earn the title of Best Original Song.

American Song Contest is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

The show features a mixture of well-known names and unknown artists. Among the bigger names competing are Jewel (Alaska), Michael Bolton (Connecticut), Sisqo (Maryland), The Crystal Method (Nevada), Macy Gray (Ohio) and Allen Stone (Washington).

Will one of the bigger names win?

Bolton headlines the acts for Monday's first qualifier, with Minnesota's Yam Haus and Oklahoma's AleXa competing as well. The other states/territories that will take the stage this week are Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

A 56-member jury will decide which artist advances to the semifinals, with three others advancing following viewer voting.

Regional restrictions may apply.