Skip to main content

How to Watch American Song Contest Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Artists from every state compete in an eight-week musical event.

If you've ever wanted an American version of Eurovision, then you're in luck, as NBC's new series American Song Contest will premiere on Monday and essentially replicates that idea but in a distinctly American way.

How to Watch American Song Contest Premiere Today:

Date: March 21, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream American Song Contest Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Artists from all 50 states, five territories and Washington D.C. will compete in an eight-week musical series, presenting original pieces to see who will earn the title of Best Original Song.

American Song Contest is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

The show features a mixture of well-known names and unknown artists. Among the bigger names competing are Jewel (Alaska), Michael Bolton (Connecticut), Sisqo (Maryland), The Crystal Method (Nevada), Macy Gray (Ohio) and Allen Stone (Washington).

Will one of the bigger names win?

Bolton headlines the acts for Monday's first qualifier, with Minnesota's Yam Haus and Oklahoma's AleXa competing as well. The other states/territories that will take the stage this week are Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

A 56-member jury will decide which artist advances to the semifinals, with three others advancing following viewer voting.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
21
2022

American Song Contest Premiere

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knight vs. Wild

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) and forward Rui Hachimura (8) celebrate after the Brooklyn Nets call a timeout in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Wizards vs. Rockets

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to drive in as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics vs. Thunder

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 16, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors vs. Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
American Song Contest
entertainment

How to Watch American Song Contest Premiere

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
princeton women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch NCAA Second Round: Princeton vs. Indiana

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Ohio State Buckeyes guard Rikki Harris (1) shoots over Bucknell Bison guard Caroline Dingler (4) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA women's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Bucknell Bison At Ohio State Buckeyes Women S Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch NCAA Second Round: Ohio State vs. LSU

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
soccer fans
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch C.D. Cuenca vs. CD Universidad Católica

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Mar 16, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) sets a pick for forward Kevin Durant (7) as he drives around Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Nets

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy