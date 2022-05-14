Skip to main content

How to Watch America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition Season Two Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The National Geographic Wild channel airs America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition season two premiere on Saturday night

America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition returns for season two with Alfonso Ribeiro hosting the show that highlights some of the funniest videos involving animals.

How to Watch America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition Season Two Premiere Today:

Date: May 14, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Nat Geo WILD

Live Stream America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition Season Two Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

America's Funniest Home Videos has been one of the staples of television and National Geographic Wild has created a spin-off in honor of the animals.

Saturday night you can catch the action starting at 7:00pm EST in the first of two straight episodes.

The show, which is an hour-long, will feature videos that viewers send in that they think can be chosen as one of the finalists for the $1,000 grand prize.

The videos feature everything from family pets to wildlife caught on tape doing things that are out of the ordinary and usually very funny.

Ribeiro has been the host of the AFV since 2015 and has hosted the animal edition for both seasons. Ribeiro took over for Tom Bergeron who hosted the show from 2001-2015.

If you have always loved AFV then America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition is a must-watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

