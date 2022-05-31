Skip to main content

How to Watch America's Got Talent Season 17 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The premiere of the hit show debuts on Tuesday in what is its 17th season.

America’s Got Talent is back for its 17th season. The show debuted back in 2006 and is still going strong with talented people from all around the country auditioning for the judges. Then if they make it, they compete weekly to try and become the 17th champion of the show.

How to Watch America's Got Talent Season 17 Premiere Today:

Date: May 31, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream America's Got Talent Season 17 Premiere on fuboTV: Get access now!

This season brings back the same faces for fans in host Terry Crews and judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandell and Sofia Vergara.

Originally it appeared that the show might see some shake-ups with the host and judges, but the crew is back to navigate through the most talented people in the country from auditions to the finale and then crowning a champion.

Last season brought some new elements to the show, including airing some elements on Peacock and a wildcard special.

The season ended with magician Dustin Tavelaa winning, aerialist Aiden Bryant finishing in second place and comedian Josh Blue finishing in third place.

Over the years this show has seen different varied acts of athleticism, singers, dancers, magicians, ventriloquists, and everything in-between.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
31
2022

America's Got Talent Season 17 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Brewers vs. Cubs stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs16 seconds ago
Chicago Sky
WNBA

Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas16 seconds ago
i
entertainment

How to Watch 30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever

By Kristofer Habbas16 seconds ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch America's Got Talent Season 17 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas16 seconds ago
cirwVF6CmdrfEzJMfzfZNf
entertainment

How to Watch Catfish: Season 10 Premiere

By Adam Childs16 seconds ago
May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) first baseman Cavan Biggio (8) and starting pitcher Jordan Romano (68) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) first baseman Cavan Biggio (8) and starting pitcher Jordan Romano (68) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy