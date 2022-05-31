The premiere of the hit show debuts on Tuesday in what is its 17th season.

America’s Got Talent is back for its 17th season. The show debuted back in 2006 and is still going strong with talented people from all around the country auditioning for the judges. Then if they make it, they compete weekly to try and become the 17th champion of the show.

How to Watch America's Got Talent Season 17 Premiere Today:

Date: May 31, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

This season brings back the same faces for fans in host Terry Crews and judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandell and Sofia Vergara.

Originally it appeared that the show might see some shake-ups with the host and judges, but the crew is back to navigate through the most talented people in the country from auditions to the finale and then crowning a champion.

Last season brought some new elements to the show, including airing some elements on Peacock and a wildcard special.

The season ended with magician Dustin Tavelaa winning, aerialist Aiden Bryant finishing in second place and comedian Josh Blue finishing in third place.

Over the years this show has seen different varied acts of athleticism, singers, dancers, magicians, ventriloquists, and everything in-between.

