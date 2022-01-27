It's not easy being a teenager, especially for Astrid & Lilly, two high school students who accidentally open up a portal into a monster-filled dimension. The series premieres on Wednesday.

After opening up this portal, Astrid and Lilly have to save the planet from total destruction. No big deal.

How to Watch Astrid & Lilly Save the World Series Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: SYFY

For the two girls, it's not easy being outcasts at Pine Academy, but at least they have each other. One night, the bullying escalates too far and the girls have had enough.

Their sadness and fury accidentally open a portal to a terrifying and quirky monster dimension. Now, not only do Astrid and Lilly have to navigate high school, their families and their crushes, but they also have to vanquish a bunch of terrifying monsters with the help of their guide Brutus and their hilarious new superpowers.

An obvious way to describe "Astrid & Lilly Save the World" is as a more lighthearted "Buffy the Vampire Slayer". It’s a comparison the show itself not only acknowledges, but has embraced.

Astrid and Lilly will surely succeed in saving the world and have fun doing it as the series title alludes too.

