How to Watch Atlanta Season 3 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It's been almost four years since a new episode of "Atlanta" premiered. Now, season three begins on Wednesday.

Judging from the trailers, the show’s third season will pick up right where it left off in 2018. Throughout the season, "Atlanta" will once again revisit familiar themes.

How to Watch Atlanta Season 3 Premiere Today:

Date: March 23, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FX

Live Stream Atlanta Season 3 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the final episode of season two entitled “Alligator Man”, Katt Williams delivered an amazing performance, so much so that it earned him a 2018 Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a comedy series.

The second season saw the show’s four main characters each robbed of something—opportunities, identity, peace of mind, or simply money—and by the finale, Alfred, Earn, and Darius were headed on a European tour, while Van was left figuring out her own path forward.

In the first episode of season three, entitled "Three Slaps", Earn, Alfred, Darius and Van revisit a troubled kid 50 years later while in the middle of a successful European tour.

There are 10 new episodes to look forward to in season three season before the fourth and final season is set to premiere in fall 2022. It will no doubt keep you on the edge of your seat and leave you surprised, excited and wishing for more.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

