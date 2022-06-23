Skip to main content

How to Watch Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The new reality series about NASCAR driver Austin Dillon premieres on Thursday night.

USA Network opens the doors to the life and times of a top NASCAR driver in Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane premiering on Thursday. The show follows Dillon, his wife Whitney, their son Ace, as well their friends, Dillon’s crew and what it takes to be a top driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. It also puts viewers in the world of a NASCAR driver with all the glitz and glamor it offers.

Get to know Dillon, a Daytona 500 champion and one of the best drivers in NASCAR, along with his family, crew and friends in this new reality series.

The series starts with the family heading to Daytona to prepare for the race and get settled in as Dillon prepares for his best moment in the NASCAR Cup Series to date.

His wife Whitney and their friends Paul and Mariel Swan are along for the ride on the trip to Daytona, as well allowing for shenanigans and drama.

Since joining the NASCAR Cup Series, Dillon has been considered one of the best overall drivers.

He was born and raised in Welcome, North Carolina and joined the NASCAR Cup Series in 2011 with his first race at Kansas Speedway where he finished 26th overall.

Since joining the circuit, he has three wins, 63 Top 10 finishes and has won six poles in just over 12 years of racing.

This series will follow Dillon as he races through NASCAR, as well as all the drama in between with his family, friends and crew all season on USA Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

