How to Watch Bake or Break Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Food Network's Bake or Break premieres on Monday night.

Food Network's new series Bake or Break is set to premiere on Monday night. The series features chef Stephanie Boswell helping struggling bakery owners across the country save their businesses.

How to Watch Bake or Break Premiere Today:

Date: April 11, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

Boswell is an award-winning pastry chef whose previous television experience includes judging Spring Baking Championship: Easter this year and guest judging an episode of The Julia Child Challenge. She's also appeared on Halloween Baking Championship and Chopped Sweets.

According to the Food Network's description of the show, Boswell "teaches bakers how to turn their stale product lines into fresh and fast-selling goodies, and with the help of great designers, she completely transforms their unappealing shops into beautiful bakeries. When they reopen, emotions run high as old and new customers pour in and everyone's lives are sweetened for the better."

The first episode finds Boswell heading to Flint, Michigan, where she attempts to help the owners of The Cookie Jar Co. revitalize a small menu and attempt to bring in customers to a business that has been struggling.

