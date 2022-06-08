The season premiere of the show 'Bargain Block' debuts season two on Wednesday night on HGTV.

The second season of the show Bargain Block premieres today with stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas back at it, renovating houses. They are well-known for their ability to fix houses that nobody wants, then renovate them to the point where they are desirable homes before they sell them for a huge profit. This season continues to follow them as they renovate and sell homes in this crazy housing market.

How to Watch Bargain Block, Premiere today:

Game Date: June 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: HGTV

The Bargain Block duo have become famous for their ability to take a house and renovate it to become a great home:

In the show, Bynum is the designer of the pair with Thomas as the carpenter. They balance each other out as partners, with one having strong ideas and creativity, then the other knowing how to practically execute the designs.

The two are from Detroit, Michigan where they run their business, Nine Design + Homes buying abandoned houses, renovating them and then flipping them.

Bargain Block follows them as they work through the Motor City, buying and selling houses for their business, now for the world to watch and learn from.

