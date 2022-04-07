Season 13 of the hit show Barnwood Builders is back on Thursday and ready to bring viewers into their world to show some amazing craftsmanship.

In this series, Mark Bowe and his crew of West Virginia-based craftsmen salvage antique barns and cabins before the timber can deteriorate. Their goal is to put new life into worn-out structures.

How to Watch Barnwood Builders Season 13 Premiere Today:

Date: April 7, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Magnolia Network

A staple of the rural landscape, barns have served U.S. society for more than 200 years. Many of the old structures have fallen into disrepair because of time and weather.

Among its projects, the crew tackles disassembling an antebellum log cabin in West Virginia, refurbishing it and rebuilding it for a collector in Tennessee.

In the season premiere, Ryan builds a rack to display antique mantle beams; Katherine and Arlene from the Barnwood Living office talk to Mark about ways to reuse and sell scrap wood in the showroom; Teeshawn uses extra inventory from the yard to cut shakes.

A change for this year’s season is the show has moved from the DIY Network to the Magnolia Network. Bowe said that Magnolia offers a wider range of viewing options and platforms and that the creative style is much different as well.

The team is not only making things look gorgeous again, but also preserving parts of American history that needs to be saved.

