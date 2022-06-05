Skip to main content

How to Watch Battle on the Beach: Season Two Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

HGTV brings back Battle of the Beach with the season two premiere on Sunday night.

HGTV is known for its redesign shows and Battle of the Beach is no exception. A show that has contestants redesigning beach houses is back for a second season.

How to Watch: Battle of the Beach: Season Two Premiere Today:

Date: June 5, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: HGTV

Three skilled teams hit the beach to renovate identical beachfront properties. With some help from Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria and Taniya Nayak, they'll compete to wow the judges with their home remodels and walk away with a $50,000 cash prize!

The first season was won by contestants and home renovation specialists Kerry and David Kersh, led by team mentor Taniya Nayak. They took the winning slot and the $50,000 cash prize in HGTV's first-ever Battle on the Beach. The season will run all through June and will wrap up with the finale on July 10.

If you are a fan of renovation shows then this is another show you need to check out as HGTV puts a new twist on it by hitting the beach right in time for summer about to be in full swing. 

