How to Watch Batwoman Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday, Batwoman will once again return to Gotham in this midseason premiere, which is the eighth episode of season three.

Plenty of fans have been waiting for "Batwoman" to return to The CW. Now, three months later, it finally will. 

How to Watch Batwoman Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

Live Stream Batwoman Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In this midseason premiere Mary and Alice continue their sisterly bonding, while Ryan, Luke and Sophie are desperate and willing to do almost anything to stop them. They even entertain a dangerous proposition by Renee Montoya to finally rid Gotham of Pamela Isley.

In the third season, Ryan and Luke begin the hunt for the missing Batman villain trophies like one of Poison Ivy's plants, Mad Hatter's hat, Killer Croc's tooth, and Mr. Freeze's liquid nitrogen where it falls into the hands of different people. Due to some intimidation from former Gotham City Police Department member Renee Montoya, Ryan has no choice but to have Alice as a consultant when looking for the missing trophies. 

In addition, Ryan finds out that her biological mother is Jeturian Industries' CEO Jada Jet and she also meets her half-brother Marquis, who has a dark past that revolved around a bus that was hijacked by Joker when he was young. Mary gets possessed by Poison Ivy's plant and acts as her proxy.

Sassy and smart Ryan Wilder discovers and dons the missing Kate Kane's Batsuit, unaware of how drastically her life will change as a result. As chaos and uncertainly go throughout Gotham, Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means, launching her on a personal journey.

