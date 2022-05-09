BBQ Brawl is back for season three on the Food Network on Monday night.

BBQ Brawl has been a big hit for the Food Network and the show returns for season three Monday night.

How to Watch BBQ Brawl Season Three Premiere Today:

Date: May 9, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Food Network

Live Stream BBQ Brawl Season Three Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and Jet Tila are the mentors for nine new contestants as they battle for the title of Master of Cue.

The nine contenders for season nine are Matthew Roth, Michelle Wallace, Don Nguyen, Tony Froyan, Rashad Jones, Sunny Moody, Tina Cannon, James Cruse and Winnie Yee-Lakahani.

They will compete in a series of events as the try and show that they are the best BBQ chef in the game.

The first episode is "Cue the Introductions" with the BBQ masters introducing themselves and their BBQ in hopes of being picked by their favorite team captain. Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and Jet Tila make their selections and the competitors face off in the first team brawl with high stakes and a major twist!

Check out the new season starting Monday night on the Food Network as they work their way to the finale on June 27.

Regional restrictions may apply.