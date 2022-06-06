How to Watch Beachfront Bargain Hunt Season 29 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ever dreamed of living on the beach but didn't think you could afford it? HGTV brings back Beachfront Bargain Hunt, a show that follows potential buyers who are looking to find an affordable option.
How to Watch: Beachfront Bargain Hunt Season 29 Premiere Today:
Date: June 5, 2022
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: HGTV
Each week you will follow a family making its beachfront living dreams come true on a budget! Follow them on the house hunt as they discover some of the most surprisingly affordable beachfront locales that prove you don't need to be a millionaire to live right on the beach.
Sunday night check out a recent graduate that relocated to North Carolina to live with her parents, but now she's saved enough money to find a place of her own. With beautiful Kure Beach down the road, she's ready to fulfill her lifelong dream of buying a waterfront home.
If you love watching shows like House Hunters among others, then Beachfront Bargain Hunt is a must watch show. Seeing what is affordable on the beach is a dream for most and can show it is possible.
Regional restrictions may apply.