How to Watch Beachfront Bargain Hunt Season 29 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

HGTV brings back Beachfront Bargain Hunt for another season and you can catch it on Sunday night.

Ever dreamed of living on the beach but didn't think you could afford it? HGTV brings back Beachfront Bargain Hunt, a show that follows potential buyers who are looking to find an affordable option.

How to Watch: Beachfront Bargain Hunt Season 29 Premiere Today:

Date: June 5, 2022

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: HGTV

Live Stream Beachfront Bargain Hunt Season 29 Premiere on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

Each week you will follow a family making its beachfront living dreams come true on a budget! Follow them on the house hunt as they discover some of the most surprisingly affordable beachfront locales that prove you don't need to be a millionaire to live right on the beach.

Sunday night check out a recent graduate that relocated to North Carolina to live with her parents, but now she's saved enough money to find a place of her own. With beautiful Kure Beach down the road, she's ready to fulfill her lifelong dream of buying a waterfront home.

If you love watching shows like House Hunters among others, then Beachfront Bargain Hunt is a must watch show. Seeing what is affordable on the beach is a dream for most and can show it is possible.

Regional restrictions may apply.

