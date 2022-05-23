How to Watch Beat Shazam Season 5 Premiere

Jamie Foxx returns for the fifth season of the hit show, Beat Shazam on FOX here today.

The hit musical knowledge game returns tonight on FOX with the fifth season of Beat Shazam hosted by Jamie Fox. The show returns with some formatting tweaks from previous seasons, but ultimately is the same concept - teams compete to beat each other and advance on to see if they can beat the music app Shazam in identifying a song when it plays. Can anyone Beat Shazam today?

How to Watch Beat Shazam Premiere today:

Game Date: May 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch Beat Shazam Premiere online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The hit game show Beat Shazam returns with the premiere today hosted by Jamie Foxx with contestants competing for prizes and glory:

In the first three seasons, the show featured 14 episodes each and then 10 episodes in season four.

With this new season, there will be three teams of pairs who will compete against each other through four rounds of guessing songs, banking money and looking to advance to the final round.

In previous seasons there were five total rounds, this season is four total rounds including the final round against the app.

The final team then gets to face off with the Shazam app in a head-to-head with six songs to see who can identify the songs not only correctly, but fastest for the final prize of one million dollars.

The show uses Billboard Hot 100 hits from that chart.

Over the years the show has seen guest appearances from musicians MC Hammer, Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, Christina Millian, Michael Bolton, Bell Biv DeVoe, Genuwine, Smokey Robinson, TLC, Joey McIntyre and Lance Bass.

Other guests from outside the music world include Terrence Howard, Odell Beckham Jr., Tony Gonzalez, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal.

Regional restrictions may apply.