How to Watch Becoming Elizabeth Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, Becoming Elizabeth will show the teenage years of Queen Elizabeth I, which are often overlooked.

The timing of Becoming Elizabeth does not seem like a coincidence. Starz is releasing the new series this evening after Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee.

How to Watch Becoming Elizabeth Series Premiere Today:

Date: June 12, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: STARZ

Live Stream Becoming Elizabeth Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Becoming Elizabeth will show the origin of Queen Elizabeth I's rise to the throne and all she had to go through to get there. Elizabeth Tudor and her siblings, Mary and Edward, lost their parents at rather young ages. Despite their youth, the three siblings became embroiled in the political scene of England following their father's death. 

The show, written by the British playwright Anya Reiss, portrays Elizabeth in a way that is not typically seen on the small screen: during her teenage years. Elizabeth, played by Alicia von Rittberg, will show how she was mentored by her father's widow following his death.

This new portrayal of Elizabeth I's life will give viewers a look at the fact that despite having to grow up quickly due to her father's death, she is still a teenager trying to navigate life while learning to grow up quicker than any child should have to. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Becoming Elizabeth Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: STARZ
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
