How to Watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Better Call Saul returns for its sixth and final season.

The final season of AMC's Better Call Saul will premiere on Monday night. The Breaking Bad spin-off debuted in 2015 and is set to conclude in August. This season will be split into two halves, with the first half ending on May 23.

How to Watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Premiere Today:

Date: April 18, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: AMC Network

Live stream Better Call Saul Season 6 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk as lawyer/con artist Jimmy McGill, who goes by the name Saul Goodman. It also stars Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, a retired police officer who gets involved with the Juarez drug cartel.

Monday night's premiere will feature two episodes, with "Wine and Roses" airing first, followed by "Carrot and Stick."

One question heading into this season is how much of Jimmy/Saul's post-Breaking Bad life will be shown. At the end of that show, he was in witness protection under the name Gene Takavic, managing a Cinnabon in Omaha. Another is what will happen to Jimmy's wife, Kim Wexler, who is played by Rhea Seehorn and who doesn't appear in Breaking Bad. How will the show reconcile that as the timeline of Better Call Saul hurtles towards the timeline of Breaking Bad?

