How to Watch Betty White Match Game Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Game Show Network presents a marathon of Match Game episodes that feature Betty White.

In memory of the late Betty White, Game Show Network will air a marathon of episodes of Match Game on Saturday.

Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: Game Show Network

Match Game was a television panel game show that began airing in 1982 and featured contestants trying to match answers given by celebrity panelists.

Betty White was a regular on the show, appearing on the original series as well as various reboots of the show.]

The first run of Match Game aired on NBC and was hosted by Gene Rayburn. Later versions of the show aired on CBS and ABC, but all the versions had something in common: appearances by White.

Match Game was one of many game shows that White appeared on during her career. She first appeared on eight episodes of What's My Line? in the 1950s, and made appearances on shows like To Tell Truth and Password for decades. White also starred in scripted shows such as The Golden Girls and Hot In Cleveland.

White passed away on Dec. 31 at the age of 99.

