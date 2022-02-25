Big Sky returns to ABC on Thursday night with a new episode after a mid-season break.

After being left with plenty of questions following the mid-season finale in December, fans of Big Sky are hoping to get some answers when the show returns on Thursday after a crossover episode between Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy.

How to Watch Big Sky: S2 E9 Today:

Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream Big Sky: S2 E9 on fuboTV

Episode eight ended with Cassie confronting Tonya about working for Ren and Travis finally told Jenny the truth. The episode ended with Cassie getting devastating news.

In episode nine titled "Trust Issues", Jenny and Cassie look for answers after Joseph’s death. Meanwhile, Ren, Max and Rachel confess to Jenny about the drugs and money. All the while, they’re under the biggest sky you’ve ever seen in your life.

The series started with Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt reuniting to unravel a mysterious car wreck and learned how their lives intersected.

Big Sky is an American crime drama thriller series created by David E. Kelley and based on The Highway series of books by C. J. Box. The series premiered on ABC as a fall entry in the 2020–21 television season on Nov. 17, 2020.

