How to Watch the Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs come live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night

How to Watch Billboard Music Awards Today:

Date: May 15, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

The Billboard Music Awards honors today's most popular artists in music in 62 categories across all genres.

The 2022 edition is being hosted and produced by music icon Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The show will feature performances from Burna Boy, Florence + The Machine, Latto, Maxwell, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, Machine Gun Kelly, Dan + Shay, Silk Sonic, Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King & Miranda Lambert and Travis Scott.

Red Hot Chili Peppers was slated to perform, but have recently canceled due to "unforeseen" circumstances.

The show will also honor this year’s Icon Award recipient Mary J. Blige and the third annual Billboard Music Award Changemaker Mari Copeny according to billboardmusicawards.com.

The show is highlighted by the Top Billboard 200 Artist with Adele, Drake, Juice WRLD, Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift as the finalists.

Top Duo/Group will be handed to BTS, Glass Animals, Imagine Dragons, Migos or Silk Sonic.

Finally, the show will crown the Top Artist to Doja Cat, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift or The Weeknd.

It should be another great night of live performances and awards celebrating the best in music over the last year.

