The old Western classic Billy the Kid is reprised for the small screen when the series premieres on Sunday.

The 19th century outlaw reached mythical status that has endured long into the new millennium. Now Billy the Kid will grace our screens once more, as part of the EPIX television series.

How to Watch Billy the Kid Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 24, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: EPIX

After being the subject of five separate films, Billy the Kid makes an auspicious but inevitable debut on television.

This time, the show will pay special attention to Billy's childhood and the bare-bones upbringing that paved the way for his gunslinging ways. Billy has to contend with the worst of humanity as he travels in caravans with his recently widowed mother for the promise of a new life that awaits them in America.

Adult Billy is played by Tom Blyth (Benediction, The Gilded Age), who steps into his maturity as a wily and steel-hardened young man, though one who retains the moralistic idealism instilled in him as a boy,

The series is brought to you by Michael Hirst, the BAFTA nominated creator of the critically acclaimed historical drama Vikings.

