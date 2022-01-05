Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch black-ish Final Season Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The final season of ABC's black-ish premieres on Tuesday night.

    The eighth and final season of ABC's black-ish is set to premiere on Tuesday night, beginning the final 13 episodes of the series that premiered back in 2014.

    How to Watch black-ish Final Season Premiere Today

    Date: Jan. 2=4, 2021

    Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live Stream: You can stream black-ish Final Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    black-ish stars Anthony Anderson as Andre 'Dre" Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, an upper-class Black family. Dre is an advertising executive at Stevens & Lido, while Rainbow is an anesthesiologist.

    Other main cast members include Marcus Scribner as the couple's son, Junior, as well as Miles Brown as Jack and Marsai Martin as Diane. Zoey Johnson, played by Yara Shahidi, was a main cast member for the first three seasons and will appear as a guest on the new season. Shahidi currently stars in the spinoff series grown-ish on Freeform.

    Tuesday's episode, "That's What Friends Are For," finds Dre and Bow attending a fundraising event in an attempt to make some new friends. Dre is hesitant to go, but the event features a special guest: Michelle Obama, who Ross personally asked to guest star on the final season of the show.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

