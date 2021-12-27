Catch movies like 'Space Jam' and 'The Goonies' as part of SYFY's Blast from the Past marathon.

SYFY will air five movies as part of this year's Blast from the Past marathon Monday, beginning at 11:03 a.m. ET with Harry and the Hendersons, a 1987 movie that stars John Lithgow. The film details the Henderson family's encounter with Harry, a mythical Bigfoot, who the family brings home from a camping trip.

How to Watch Blast from the Past Marathon Today

Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Time: 11:03 a.m. ET

TV: SYFY

Blast from the Past Marathon can be streamed online.

Following that movie, Wild Wild West will air at 1:35 p.m. ET. The 1999 movie features Will Smith and Kevin Kline as Secret Service agents who are trying to protect U.S. president Ulysses S. Grant—also played by Kline—from the dangers of the American West.

Space Jam airs at 4 p.m. ET. The 1996 film stars NBA legend Michael Jordan as himself as he joins with the Looney Tunes to play a basketball game against a group of aliens who have stolen the talents of five NBA players.

The fourth movie in the marathon is The Mask, a 1994 film that stars Jim Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss, a bank clerk who finds a magical mask that gives him superpowers. The movie was also the big-screen debut of Cameron Diaz. The Mask airs at 6 p.m. ET.

The movie marathon ends at 8 p.m. ET with The Goonies, a 1985 movie directed by Richard Donner about a group of kids in Oregon who discover a treasure map that leads them on a search to find a long-lost fortune. Among the movie's cast are Sean Astin, Josh Brolin and Corey Feldman.

