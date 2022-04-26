Body Cam, an intense firsthand account of police in the line of duty, returns Tuesday with a new episode.

Ever wonder what it's like to be in the line of duty as a police officer? If you have, Body Cam is the show that you want to check out.

How to Watch Body Cam Today:

Date: April 26, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ID

Live Stream Body Cam on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show actually shows footage from body cams on police officers as they deal with life-or-death situations on the job.

Tuesday the show is back and will feature cops from Florida, Georgia and Michigan. In Florida, a suspect's car going 45 miles per hour drags a Pembroke Pines PD officer behind it. In Georgia, a domestic dispute turns into a shootout, leaving one officer fighting for his life. In Michigan, a routine traffic stop turns into a car chase.

It is an intense thrill ride that will give viewers a taste of what it would be like being right there in the action and gives them a chance to figure out what they would do in those situations.

It is a great show to actually see what everyday police officers must go through and is a must-watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.