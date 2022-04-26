Skip to main content

How to Watch Body Cam: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Body Cam, an intense firsthand account of police in the line of duty, returns Tuesday with a new episode.

Ever wonder what it's like to be in the line of duty as a police officer? If you have, Body Cam is the show that you want to check out. 

How to Watch Body Cam Today:

Date: April 26, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ID

Live Stream Body Cam on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show actually shows footage from body cams on police officers as they deal with life-or-death situations on the job.

Tuesday the show is back and will feature cops from Florida, Georgia and Michigan. In Florida, a suspect's car going 45 miles per hour drags a Pembroke Pines PD officer behind it. In Georgia, a domestic dispute turns into a shootout, leaving one officer fighting for his life. In Michigan, a routine traffic stop turns into a car chase.

It is an intense thrill ride that will give viewers a taste of what it would be like being right there in the action and gives them a chance to figure out what they would do in those situations.

It is a great show to actually see what everyday police officers must go through and is a must-watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Body Cam

TV CHANNEL: ID
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

download
entertainment

How to Watch Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon Series Premiere

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
81Ol31k7r2S._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Body Cam

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
images-1
entertainment

How to Watch Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship Series Premiere

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Loyola Marymount

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Fresno State

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (16) and Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) look for a loose puck during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Stars

By Phil Watson34 minutes ago
soccer fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Corinthians vs. Boca

By Christine Brown44 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Rangers

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Apr 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates his two run home run in the ninth inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy