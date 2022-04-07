In the series premiere on Wednesday of Body Parts, the show joins Allison Vest as she helps patients work though the process of her nearly undetectable prosthetics.

Alison Vest is a certified prosthetics expert with 20+ years of experience in helping patients recover from the devastating loss of major body parts by creating artificial replacements that look real and guide them through the transition.

How to Watch Body Parts Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 6, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: TLC

Live stream Body Parts Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

At her job, Vest sees people born with conditions that left them with missing body parts to those with cancer or physical trauma.

Skin color, hairline/hair placement, and vein patterns are all taken into account and allow her clients to eventually step out of the office with a renewed sense of confidence and strength.

Vest compares her office to "a mad scientist's lab", where some fingers may be found on one table and a few ears on another.

On tonight’s episode, “I Dropped the Nipples,” Vest’s anaplastology practice assists a man in need of a nose, a woman born with only one ear and a cancer survivor wanting new nipples.

Vest has changed the lives of so many people and this series will no doubt give you an inside look into the amazing process of prosthetics.

Regional restrictions may apply.